Double trouble: Teen has 2 great white shark encounters off Florida coast

It’s not often that people see a great white shark off Florida’s coast, let alone twice in two days.

But a teen in Florida had just that experience.

Nick Bailey, 17, posted video on Instagram last week.

He says he was in the water near Stuart Inlet when he came within arm’s length of a great white shark.

The next day, he says he was in the water near Jupiter, where again he came upon a great white.

Bailey says he could tell they were different sharks because one was bigger than the other.

Watch the video and see for yourself.