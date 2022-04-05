Gov. DeSantis awards millions to Hamilton County for infrastructure

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jasper, Hamilton County Tuesday morning to award millions of dollars in infrastructure funding.

The governor was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle for the news conference at 11:30 a.m. at the Hamilton County Courthouse Annex.

[TRENDING: Florida order calls Orlando FreeFall ride ‘immediate danger to public health’ | DeSantis staff delayed release of Gaetz associate Halsey Beshears’ spending records | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

DeSantis awarded $5.4 million for public infrastructure improvements and to support manufacturing.

The governor says he likes giving money to Florida’s rural counties because the state’s dollar goes farther there than it does in the bigger metropolitan areas like Miami or Jacksonville.

This comes after the governor signed a bill into law to recruit and retain law enforcement, with the goal of making the state more attractive and accessible for people considering to pursue or continue a career in the field.