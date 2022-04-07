Celebrate the planet: Here’s where to volunteer Earth Day 2022

Here are some Earth Day activities and volunteer events you can take part in around Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Floridians everywhere from the Space Coast to downtown Orlando are gathering to celebrate the planet this Earth Day.

Volunteer groups are organizing events to give the Earth the love it deserves on the day itself — Friday, April 22 — as well as in the days leading up to and following it.

This all culminates in Central Florida Earth Day, the longest-running Earth Day festival in the area.

For a list of some of ways you can volunteer and participate in saving and preserving the planet here:

Leesburg Community and Trails Cleanup

As part of the Keep Lake Beautiful initiative, the City of Leesburg is hosting a community cleanup. Participants must register online and are encouraged to bring proper clothes, sunscreen and insect repellant. Those under 16 wanting to participate must be accompanied by an adult.

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park and Trail

411 West Main St.

Leesburg, FL 34748

When: Saturday, April 9

7-11 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Earth Day: Trash and Treasures

Sumter County staff and volunteers are gathering at a historic state park in Bushnell to turn trash into treasure. In an effort to recycle and reuse, guests will participate in papermaking, quilling and more.

To participate, it costs $5 plus $3 per vehicle for park admission. Children 12 and under get free admission to the event.

Where: Dade Battlefield Historic State Park

7200 County Road 603

Bushnell, FL 33513

When: Wednesday, April 13

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more information, visit the Dade Battlefield Society Facebook page.

Ten for Ten Challenge Drop-off Day

Cities throughout Brevard County are participating in a countywide recycling collection effort to divert items from the landfill, the Recycle Brevard website shows. To celebrate Earth Day, and Recycle Brevard’s 10th year, the city is encouraging each household in the county to gather 10 pounds of material that cannot be recycled and place it in curbside carts.

Recycle Brevard is accepting collected items—which should be clean, empty and dry—between March 22-April 22

From there, Recycle Brevard, with the help of those interested in volunteering, promises to ship the materials collected to TerraCycle.

Where: Varies throughout Cocoa, Titusville, Melbourne, Palm Bay. To find a full list of drop-off dates and times, click here.

For more information, click here.

City of Ocala Special Waste Amnesty Day

The City of Ocala and Green for Life are partnering to collect special hazardous waste and electronics which aren’t normally picked up. The event is aimed to allow Ocala households to safely dispose of these “special waste” items safely. Previously, city officials said they have collected around 20,000 pounds of materials that have been diverted from landfills and city water systems.

Where: NE 14th St. and NE Eighth Ave.

When: Saturday, April 23

8 a.m.- 1 p.m.

For more information and to find a list of acceptable hazardous waste and electronics items, residents are urged to call the City of Ocala Residential Sanitation Department at 352-351-6697.

Family Earth Day

The City of Orlando’s Family Earth Day event invites participants to “dress for a mess,” the city page reads. Volunteers will be helping with planting efforts and litter prevention. Materials will be provided.

Where: Wadeview Community Center

2177 S Summerlin Ave.

Orlando, FL 32806

When: Saturday, April 23

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Those interested are required to RSVP by emailing sean.hipps@orlando.gov. The email should include the name of your group and how many people are in your group.

Earthfest: Celebrate Arbor Day

Ocala is looking for participants and sponsors to enjoy Earth Day and Arbor Day—April 22 and 29, respectively—all in one!

Where: Tuscawilla Park

829 NE Sanchez Ave.

Ocala, FL 34470

When: Saturday, April 23

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, visit the City of Ocala’s official webpage for the event here.

Central Florida Earth Day

The Vegetarians of Central Florida, an Orlando-based educational and social group, is back for the 17th year with what is dubbed the “longest-running Earth Day festival in Central Florida.” Participants will enjoy presentations, food prep demonstrations, environmental education and other activities designed to inspire sustainable and healthy decisions at individual and local levels.

Where: Lake Eola Park (east side)

512 E. Washington St.

Orlando, FL 32801

When: Saturday, April 23

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.