79-year-old man missing in Kissimmee, according to Sheriff’s Office

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

The Osceola Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 79-year old Bartolome Medina Bruno.

Bruno was last seen at his house on Gardenia Road in Kissimmee by his son. Authorities reported that the son said his father left around 3 p.m. to get KFC, located at 1978 East Osceola Parkway. He never returned.

Bruno’s family is worried because he has early onset dementia.

Bruno left in a white 2014 Kia Soul bearing a Florida tag 518QJTm according to reports.

Contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 in reference to incident number 22I037551 if you know anything about Bruno’s whereabouts.

Bartolome Medina Bruno. (Osceola Sheriff's Department.)

