The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking an 81-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Deputies are looking for Bryan Newberry, who was last seen by his wife at their home on Emerald Lake Court in Kissimmee before he left the residence in her car.

Newberry is traveling in a blue 2018 Jeep Compass with a Florida tag number Z532HE, deputies said.

Newberry has no phone or money with him, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Newberry’s whereabouts is asked to call (407) 348-2222.