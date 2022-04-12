Fake DEA agent busted while trying to get discount at Wendy’s in Bunnell, police say

BUNNELL, Fla. – A man trying to get a discount on his fast-food order is accused of impersonating a DEA agent, according to Bunnell police.

David Stover, 57, was arrested Monday at the Wendy’s at 2570 Commerce Parkway.

[TRENDING: ‘Look at this beast:’ Large alligator stops traffic while crossing Florida road | Central Florida expert predicts another surge in COVID cases | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said they were called to Wendy’s because a customer was arguing with the staff.

Ad

Officers said Stover was demanding a law enforcement discount and started threatening to report staff to corporate for not giving it to him.

According to police, Stover was a regular at that Wendy’s for the past two years. Workers said he used to get a discount at the restaurant because he had a friend who was a cashier there, according to the arrest report, but when that worker left their job, Stover started claiming he was a law enforcement officer.

The manager at the store told investigators that Stover would often tell workers he was an undercover DEA agent and would occasionally flash a badge when asked for proof, the report stated.

Investigators said Stover denied ever claiming to be a DEA agent, however, he did admit to carrying a concealed carry permit badge, which he claimed he showed the employees because they asked to see it.

Stover faces a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.