Fake DEA agent busted while trying to get discount at Wendy’s in Bunnell, police say

David Stover arrested on charge of impersonating law enforcement officer

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

David Stover, 57, was arrested Monday (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

BUNNELL, Fla. – A man trying to get a discount on his fast-food order is accused of impersonating a DEA agent, according to Bunnell police.

David Stover, 57, was arrested Monday at the Wendy’s at 2570 Commerce Parkway.

Police said they were called to Wendy’s because a customer was arguing with the staff.

Officers said Stover was demanding a law enforcement discount and started threatening to report staff to corporate for not giving it to him.

According to police, Stover was a regular at that Wendy’s for the past two years. Workers said he used to get a discount at the restaurant because he had a friend who was a cashier there, according to the arrest report, but when that worker left their job, Stover started claiming he was a law enforcement officer.

The manager at the store told investigators that Stover would often tell workers he was an undercover DEA agent and would occasionally flash a badge when asked for proof, the report stated.

Investigators said Stover denied ever claiming to be a DEA agent, however, he did admit to carrying a concealed carry permit badge, which he claimed he showed the employees because they asked to see it.

Stover faces a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

