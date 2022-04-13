2 sought after over 400 gallons of gas stolen at Circle K in Eustis, police say

Police are looking for four vehicles and two people accused of siphoning more than 400 gallons of gas worth about $2,000 at a Eustis gas station.

EUSTIS, Fla. – Police are looking for four vehicles and two people accused of siphoning more than 400 gallons of gas worth about $2,000 at a Eustis gas station.

According to investigators, the incident occurred Friday between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K at 19516 State Road 44.

Eustis police said four vehicles, including a Ford F-250 with a temporary tag reading #T-754193, were at pump 15 for an extended period of time. ‘

According to an officer reporter, a man at that pump entered the store and asked the manager “if all the pumps were going slow,” to which she replied no.

The manager attempted to confront the driver of the pickup, but the driver quickly left, police said.

The Circle K manager observed the tamper tape at the pump had been removed and an unauthorized device was found inside, detectives said.

Police said the manager told them an estimated 409 gallons of diesel, amounting to $2,094, was lost during the incident.

The police department released photos of the four vehicles and two people observed at the pump and in the store during this time.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of the alleged thieves are urged to contact Eustis police Det. Starling by sending an email to wstarling@eustis.org or calling 352-483-5400. Tipsters can also call Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous and receive a potential reward of up to $1,000.