Project Opioid to hold news briefing on latest overdose data in Central Florida

Project Opioid launches ‘The Everyone Campaign’ with billboards spread across Central Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Project Opioid is set to discuss the latest overdose crisis data at the Citrus Club in Orlando Thursday morning, organizers announced.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 255 S. Orange Ave in Suite 1800, following the 8:30 a.m. community impact breakfast.

According to project officials, those attending will discuss the latest data from “The Changing Overdose Crisis in Central Florida” report, which shows overdose deaths across the state are up 190% since 2015 and continue to have a crippling impact on Central Florida in particular.

The event will be hosted by Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Project Opioid Founder Andrae Bailey, Florida Blue Market President Tony Jenkins, Community Advocate Dick Batchelor and UCF Associate Professor Dr. Kendall Cortelyou.

This update comes after the Florida-based initiative team working alongside the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office launched a new advocacy campaign back in January.