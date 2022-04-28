🐾SHARE PHOTOS: It’s ‘National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day’ Saturday

Here we go again. It’s another day to celebrate pets, but this time it’s all about adopted pets.

We want to show off the pets you’ve adopted from a shelter.

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day is Saturday, April 30, and we want to put your adopted pet’s photo on TV. It can be dogs, cats, fish, reptiles, bunnies, birds and more. If they’ve been adopted, we want to see them.

Simply submit your pet photos below, and you might just see them featured on News 6 at 9 a.m. or during the 4:30 p.m. newscast on Friday in advance of the national day.