👔VOTE LIVE: Which tie should Jake wear to ‘Paws for Peace’ fundraiser?

Jake needs your help!

The Goldendoodle is hosting a very important benefit Saturday and he wants to look his best. Which tie should he wear?

He’s got a big job, hosting the ‘Paws for Peace’ fundraiser where all the pups and their humans will be in attendance. Jake asked his owner News 6 Anchor Julie Broughton for help, but she just couldn’t make a decision. So he’s counting on you. We’ll be hosting LIVE votes during our 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. newscasts Friday.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly half of domestic violence victims will stay with an abuser rather than leave a pet behind. Studies also show around 71% of victims who enter shelters report an abuser threatened, harmed or killed a pet as a means of controlling a victim.

Harbor House of Central Florida is one of only a handful of domestic violence organizations in the state to have a kennel on the campus of its shelter. The Paws for Peace Kennel opened in 2012 and has helped hundreds of animals since.

This Saturday, hundreds will walk to raise money at the 11th annual Paws for Peace Walk, happening at Blue Jacket Park in Orlando at 9 a.m.

Harbor House is hoping to raise $65,000 to help pay for the kennel and its medical fund for pets, Marvin’s Fund.

In addition to the walk, 22 vendors are taking part in the Paws for Peace event. There will also be a scavenger hunt and an off-leash relay course for the dogs, along with doggy tattoos and ice cream.

To sign up for the event, head to the Harbor House website.