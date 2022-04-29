Florida Sen. Manny Diaz confirmed as new education commissioner

State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. will become Florida education commissioner on June 1.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Board of Education has confirmed a South Florida state senator will be the new education commissioner.

State Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, will take over for Richard Corcoran, who is leaving the position June 1.

Diaz was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month.

Diaz has also been a staunch supporter of Florida’s school voucher program and charter schools. He is currently vice president for financial affairs at Doral College, which provides student services to South Florida charter schools run by Academica, one of the largest operators of charter schools in Florida.

Corcoran and DeSantis are also both staunch supporters of school vouchers and charter schools.

Diaz also worked as a public school teacher, a coach, an assistant principal and a school administrator in South Florida schools.