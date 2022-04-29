82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Florida Sen. Manny Diaz confirmed as new education commissioner

Diaz will start June 1

Erik Sandoval, Investigative Reporter

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Florida, Education, Politics, Government
State Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. will become Florida education commissioner on June 1. (News Service of Florida)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Board of Education has confirmed a South Florida state senator will be the new education commissioner.

State Sen. Manny Diaz, R-Hialeah, will take over for Richard Corcoran, who is leaving the position June 1.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Diaz was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month.

Diaz has also been a staunch supporter of Florida’s school voucher program and charter schools. He is currently vice president for financial affairs at Doral College, which provides student services to South Florida charter schools run by Academica, one of the largest operators of charter schools in Florida.

Corcoran and DeSantis are also both staunch supporters of school vouchers and charter schools.

Diaz also worked as a public school teacher, a coach, an assistant principal and a school administrator in South Florida schools.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Erik Sandoval joined the News 6 team as a reporter in May 2013 and became an Investigator in 2020. During his time at News 6, Erik has covered several major stories, including the 2016 Presidential campaign. He was also one of the first reporters live on the air at the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

email

facebook

twitter

Christie Zizo joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email