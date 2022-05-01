Multi-acre fire breaks out at Lake Mullet Park in Geneva

GENEVA FIRE IS NOW UNDER CONTROL

A multi-acre fire engulfed Seminole County and parts of Volusia County on Sunday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Nobody was injured and no boats caught fire that started at Lake Mullet Park in Geneva.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office chopper released buckets of water to put out the fire.

The fire started at about 3 p.m. and took roughly two hours to put out, officials said.

Audrey Moye, a witness, was out enjoying herself on the water when she saw the fire.

“I saw we were coming back and we saw the helicopter with the bag getting the water and we saw smoke on the side of the river,” Moye said.

Officials said the fire is contained and everyone is OK.