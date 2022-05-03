Financial struggles due to COVID? Lake County offering past due mortgage assistance

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is offering assistance to eligible residents who have past-due mortgage payments, officials announced Tuesday.

The Lake County CV-1 Mortgage Assistance Program will allow select households up to $5,000 for past-due mortgage payments, excluding escrowed real estate property taxes, incurred after March 13, 2020, a news release read.

[TRENDING: Orlando restaurant makes changes after problems with high school students, parents | Twitter moving to Florida? Here’s what Gov. DeSantis said about it | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

County officials said the funds are paid directly to the mortgage company and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The assistance program is available for residents who meet the following requirements:

Head of household must be either a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien

Residence must be household’s primary residence and be located in Lake County, Florida

Residence must have a Homeowner’s Exemption

Household must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (i.e., unemployed, underemployed, reduction of employment hours or rate of pay)

Household income must be at or below 120% of the area median income

To access an application, click here or contact Lake County’s Office of Housing and Community Services by calling 352-742-6540.

For more information, visit the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services page.