Man confessed to meeting teens online for sex, Flagler deputies say

Jose Flores Del Angel, 21, surrendered himself, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of having sex with a teen girl and threatening another has confessed to both crimes, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jose Flores Del Angel, 21, on Monday after he surrendered himself.

The investigation into Flores Del Angel began in December, records show. A school resource deputy was made aware of sexual threats made by Flores Del Angel against a 14-year-old girl, deputies said.

Around that same time, the parents of a 13-year-old girl learned their daughter had met with Flores Del Angel for a sexual encounter, records show.

Investigators said they both met the man on social media, where he posed as being a 17- or 18-year-old.

Deputies said they were able to find evidence in Flores Del Angel’s car that matched the 13-year-old’s story of what happened.

Detectives said the man gave a full confession in both cases.

Flores Del Angel faces charges of lewd or lascivious battery with a victim over 12 but less than 16 and lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim over 12 but less than 16.

