Local, state leaders offer reaction to mass shooting in Buffalo

There is outrage and frustration in Central Florida after a Buffalo mass shooting.

Many elected leaders in Central Florida are weighing in on the mass shooting in Buffalo, with some in fact calling for more restrictions when it comes to accessing assault weapons.

We’re also hearing from a local black community leader who said these accusations are not OK.

“It does it hurts, it weighs on you, that’s now how you want life to end,” said Russell Drake, an Orlando community leader.

The outrage and frustration about what happened in Buffalo is extending here to Central Florida after investigators say 18-year-old Peyton Gendron opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring several others.

Authorities said 11 victims were black and they’re calling the attack a hate crime.

“Brothers and sisters, we are people,” Drake said. “Stop trying to take people out because of the color of their skin.”

Drake offered his thoughts on where we go from here.

Ad

“We have to keep a movement going of people to understand there’s still racial biases, and people they have bigoted behavior and we need to push it out,” he said.

And many of our lawmakers from Central Florida are reacting too, including Florida state Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando..

“Time and time again ,we see these acts of gun violence often motivated by some form of hate and otherness perpetuated towards groups who are different,” Eskanmi said. “It’s incredibly heartbreaking.”

State Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County said: “In the aftermath of this horrific attack, we must unite to fight those so full of hate they will kill those unlike them.”

And U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando tweeted in part: “We must do more to build a nation where all people are safe. I know that we can do better for our communities and our children.”

Gendron is charged with first degree murder.

He pled not guilty and remains behind bars in Buffalo on no bond.