Lake County deputies are searching for a man accused of raping an 18-year-old woman at an apartment complex in Clermont.

The Lake County landfill experienced a mulch fire on Sunday afternoon that could produce smoldering that is expected to last two weeks, authorities said.

The landfill is located in Tavares near County Road 561.

Crews are expected to spread the mulch and extinguish hot spots, which may affect visibility along County Road 561, State Road 19 and surrounding areas, authorities said.

Motorists who encounter smoky conditions are encouraged to turn on their headlights and reduce their speed.