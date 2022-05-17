🌀TELL US: Hurricane preparation advice for those new to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Living in Florida means the threat of hurricanes and tropical systems from June through November.

Those who have lived in the Sunshine State for years know how to prepare when a storm approaches. But for those new to the state, there’s a lot of anxiety and unknowns when it comes to how to prepare.

[🙋ASK US: What do you want to know about News 6 meteorologists?]

We want to know from you, our Insiders, “What piece of hurricane preparation advice do you have for someone who is new to Florida?”