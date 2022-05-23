FDA expands Jif peanut butter recall over potential salmonella contamination

The J. M. Smucker Co. has announced that it is recalling select Jif peanut butter products over potential Salmonella contamination.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration is expanding a recall to include dozens of products that contain Jif peanut butter.

On Friday, the J.M. Smucker Co. announced certain types of its Jif peanut butter products were linked to a salmonella outbreak at a Kentucky facility.

The products were distributed nationwide.

[TRENDING: Florida lottery winner discovers unemployment benefits collected by imposter | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

On Wednesday, the FDA said several brands of snacks and candy made with Jif peanut butter are now included in the recall. A full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA’s website.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14 people became sick in 12 states and two people were hospitalized. It’s unclear if there have been any reported cases in Florida.

Recalled Jif products will feature lot code numbers between 1274425 - 2140425, the FDA states. This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. https://t.co/tflb2yhDFh pic.twitter.com/mb1SdpHJIb — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 21, 2022

The code will also contain the numbers “425″ for the 5th-7th digits. According to the company, “425″ in that position indicates that it was processed in the Lexington facility.

A list of recalled products and their numbers can be seen on the FDA’s website.

Ad

“Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA says in a news release.

For healthy people, consumers may experience symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain within 12-72 hours after infection.

If you happen to have a jar included in the recall, the FDA says you should throw it away immediately. Since the peanut butter products have a two year shelf life, the FDA recommends checking your pantry.

The FDA and CDC are investigating the outbreak.