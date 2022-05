One drink a day and good sleep have helped this man get to 112 years old.

A man declared the world’s oldest living person is preparing for his birthday as a record-holder.

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, born in 1909, will turn 113 years old on Friday.

The Venezuelan man has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends said he is mostly healthy and stays active, crediting his diet and calm demeanor for his longevity.