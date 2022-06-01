Woman killed, child injured when parasail strikes old Seven Mile Bridge in Florida

Official report of fatal parasailing accident states boat captain cut line when winds picked up

MARATHON, Fla. – A woman died and a child was injured Monday when a parasail struck the old Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys, WPLG-TV reported.

The woman was parasailing with two young boys at the time. She died in the accident and one of the boys was injured.

WPLG-TV Local 10 News learned through a source that the child was airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital after initially being taken to Fishermen’s Community Hospital.

The Sunset Grill located in Marathon was used as a makeshift rescue and staging area after the collision.

A witness described a harrowing scene to Local 10 News when bad weather blew into the area around 6 p.m.

The witness told Local 10 News that people were parasailing when the tow line broke, sending the parasail into the bridge.

According to witnesses, a boater assisted with the rescue, cutting a line on the parasail and helping to free a woman and the two children from their harnesses and onto his vessel.

The boater told Local 10 News that one of the boys was conscious when he pulled them onto his boat, but the other boy and the woman were not.

A Marathon city official told Local 10 News the victims were brought to the Sunset Grill, which is located on the east end of the bridge.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials were at Sunset Grill speaking with several people who were then escorted to their van.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies were also at the restaurant.