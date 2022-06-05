Group of moms remember life of girl at crash site where she was killed in 2019

Adalyn Zisa died on June 2, 2019 after being struck by a car while on a family bike ride.

For this family, the grief never gets any easier.

Adalyn’s mom, Shannon, and other grieving mothers met at the crash site on Sunday to share stories.

This came as Shannon Zisa has been working to turn her tragedy into purpose by forming an organization called Acts for Adalyn.

For her, this weekend was all about healing and support.

“Today, we are celebrating Adalyn’s legacy and honoring her memory,” Shannon Zisa said.

Altamonte Springs Police say Shona Lynn Wallace was under the influence of drugs when she somehow hopped the curb on State Road 414 and Eden Park Road, hitting the bike Adalyn was riding in with her mom.

Her father was also hurt riding on a separate bike.

“When you lose a toddler, so much of it becomes how they died and this weekend we got to tell the story of how they lived,” Shannon Zisa said.

Acts for Adalyn helps to support other moms who lose their young kids suddenly

This weekend, she held a retreat with other grieving moms and a walk Sunday, with many of them carrying a special gift.

“The bunnies are the gifts that we send to the moms and in the back is a zipper, so the mom has the option to put a special keepsake inside so she’s able to carry her child with her,” Shannon Zisa said.

Shannon Zisa said she’s expecting a girl this September.

At last check, court records show the driver in the crash is scheduled to appear before a judge for a status hearing on Wednesday.

As for Adalyn’s father, Dane, family members sai he’s still suffering from a traumatic brain injury.