The Orlando Pride couldn’t get on the scoreboard nor break their winless streak on Sunday in Chicago.

Mallory Pugh’s goal in the 10th minute was the only scoring of the game for the Chicago Red Stars in a 1-0 win over the Pride.

Orlando (2-2-4, 9 points) is winless in its last four games.

Next up for the Pride is a trip out west to face the Portland Thorns at 3 p.m. next Sunday.