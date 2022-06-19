Juneteenth celebrations across area highlight continued fight for equality

Celebrating Juneteenth here in Central Florida and around the country.

Despite some events being cancelled because of heavy rain, hundreds came out this weekend to different events across Central Florida to celebrate black freedom, support black-owned businesses and continue what many say is a fight for equality.

“It’s important that we realize that slavery happened and it was wrong and now we are free,” said community leader Russell Drake.

Drake said the fight is not over.

He knows the importance of Juneteenth and believes other should know about it, too.

“There are people who are just finding out about this holiday while it’s been celebrated in Texas for over 100 years, and it’s important that we capture our culture and we share it with people,” Drake said.

He took part in many events this weekend across Central Florida to celebrate Juneteenth, including a scavenger hunt aimed at supporting black owned businesses.

“Just knowing the history of being freed with African Americans many many years ago,” said Kobina Amoo, co-founder of Pattie Lou’s Donuts.

And then there was a black wall street Juneteenth block party Saturday, an event named in honor of the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Riots Massacre where white mobs burned down an affluent black neighborhood.

“For us it’s about joy, black joy, enjoying ourselves, celebrating freedom,” said Knakeesha Samuels, who organized the Juneteenth 407 weekend.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings presented a proclamation last week to celebrate Juneteenth here in Orange County.

He described why it’s so important to him.

“To be able to be the first African American serving as Orange County Mayor is a testament to the goodness of America,” he said. “It’s truly the American dream.”

Merchon Green is the equity official for the city of Orlando.

She joined many others at the city’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration, recognizing local black heroes.

“Saying ‘hey this is where we came from,’ and although we have all these opportunities afforded to us today, we need to recognize that there was someone filling in the gap and advocating for us,” Green said.

There were also events this weekend in Ocoee, Sanford, Deland, and other parts of Central Florida celebrating freedom and the end of slavery.