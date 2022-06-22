Alert issued for 2 missing Florida children

A Florida missing child alert was issued Wednesday morning for two children, including an infant, out of Fort Myers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Yazmin Barrios, 2, and Genesis Barrios, 2 months old, were last seen in the 1800 block of Maravilla Avenue in Fort Myers.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The children may be with Evelin Sanchez-Rojas, 25, and Inmer Barrios, 35, the FDLE said.

Yazmin was last seen wearing a two-piece pink top and bottom with silver stars. Genesis was last seen wearing a blue onesie and has a pink blanket with her.

The four may be traveling in a gray 2013 Dodge Dart with the tag QFGB59.

Evelin Sanchez-Rojas and Inmer Barrios (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.