Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,657 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 7660 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8237

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Tesoro Cove

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12559 State Road 535 LBV- Disney, Orlando, FL 32836

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Oscar's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Grand Floridian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,593 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32836

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. TooJay’s Deli • Bakery • Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #116, Orlando, FL 32819-7231

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,879 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (539 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 9880 International, Orlando, FL 32819

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (959 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 12400 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6721

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Shakers American Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 1308 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6351

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. B-Line Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (681 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Starbucks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 1680 E Buena Vista Dr Downtown Disney, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Nick's Family Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5439 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32810-1012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Denny's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 11037 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Le Gourmet Break

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 S Magnolia Ave Suite 102E, Orlando, FL 32801-3273

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 7661 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8263

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Boma - Flavors of Africa

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,066 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, African

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2901 Osceola Parkway Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, FL 32830

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (565 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando, FL 32819-7602

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. 1900 Park Fare

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,749 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,025 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd Hard Rock Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7834

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Harvest Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (564 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln Hitlon Hotel, Orlando, FL 32821-4023

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Latitude & Longitude

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Highball & Harvest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4012 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837-7662

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. The Briar Patch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 252 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3814

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4000 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837-6187

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Q'Kenan Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan

- Price: $

- Address: 8117 Vineland Ave Regency Village Plaza, Orlando, FL 32821-6847

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Dixie Belle's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6050

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. First Watch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7500 W Sand Lake Rd #a101, Orlando, FL 32819-5110

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-5131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-6416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor