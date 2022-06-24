Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Orlando on Tripadvisor.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
#30. Denny's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,657 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 7660 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8237
#29. Tesoro Cove
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14651 Chelonia Pkwy Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek, Orlando, FL 32821-4017
#28. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12559 State Road 535 LBV- Disney, Orlando, FL 32836
#27. Oscar's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (323 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln, Orlando, FL 32821
#26. Grand Floridian Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Grand Floridian Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL 32836
#25. TooJay’s Deli • Bakery • Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (413 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Suite #116, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
#24. Denny's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,879 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 8747 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9360
#23. Denny's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (539 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 9880 International, Orlando, FL 32819
#22. IHOP
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (959 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 12400 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6721
#21. Shakers American Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 1308 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6351
#20. B-Line Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (681 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8104
#19. Starbucks
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 1680 E Buena Vista Dr Downtown Disney, Orlando, FL 32830
#18. Nick's Family Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5439 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando, FL 32810-1012
#17. Denny's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 11037 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
#16. Le Gourmet Break
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 S Magnolia Ave Suite 102E, Orlando, FL 32801-3273
#15. IHOP
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 7661 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8263
#14. Boma - Flavors of Africa
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, African
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 Osceola Parkway Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Orlando, FL 32830
#13. Amatista Cookhouse at Sapphire Falls Resort
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (565 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando, FL 32819-7602
#12. 1900 Park Fare
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,749 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Floridian Way, Orlando, FL 32836
#11. The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel Orlando
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,025 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5800 Universal Blvd Hard Rock Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7834
#10. Harvest Bistro
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (564 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14100 Bonnet Creek Resort Ln Hitlon Hotel, Orlando, FL 32821-4023
#9. Latitude & Longitude
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (434 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8701 World Center Dr Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL 32821
#8. Highball & Harvest
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4012 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32837-7662
#7. The Briar Patch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (644 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 252 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3814
#6. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4000 W Town Center Blvd, Orlando, FL 32837-6187
#5. Q'Kenan Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Venezuelan
- Price: $
- Address: 8117 Vineland Ave Regency Village Plaza, Orlando, FL 32821-6847
#4. Dixie Belle's Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 7125 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32809-6050
#3. First Watch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (798 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7500 W Sand Lake Rd #a101, Orlando, FL 32819-5110
#2. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-5131
#1. Keke's Breakfast Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4192 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839-6416
