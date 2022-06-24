New Amazon Alexa feature could mimic dead loved ones’ voice

A possible new Amazon Alexa feature is either great or creepy.

Instead of the voice of Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant, what if the voice sounded like your grandma who died? Or any other voice of a loved one who passed away?

During a conference where Amazon showcases some possible company advances, there was a video of a child asking, “Can grandma finish reading me ‘The Wizard of Oz?’”

Then, Alexa’s voice changes to the grandmother’s voice, who continues reading the story.

The company’s senior vice president and head scientist for Alexa artificial intelligence said he knows AI can’t eliminate the pain of loss, but it can make memories last.

There is no information on if, or when, this feature would go live.