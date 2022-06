Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A teen boy was killed during a motorcycle crash in Volusia County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 16-year-old was traveling south on I-95 in the area of mile marker 273 when it overcorrected and collided with a guard rail on the left.

The boy was ejected from the motorcycle and declared dead at the scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.