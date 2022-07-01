New Disney Wish cruise ship has something for everyone, not just kids

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is preparing for the maiden voyage of its all-new ship, the Disney Wish.

The ship will set sail out of Port Canaveral in July and will offer families a variety of new experiences to see and do on three- and four-night cruises.

Aboard the ship are a number of activities for adults, including new world-class dining spots, unique bars and a spa that offers specialty treatments.

During the ship’s christening cruise, a select number of media and guests were invited to see some of the new offerings.

To begin, the Disney Wish will have dining options that offer incredible foods created by award-winning chefs, alongside beautiful decor.

“When it comes to adult dining, we really wanted to give adults on the Disney Wish the opportunity to have a little bit more storytelling in an elevated way,” said Laura Cabo, Disney Portfolio Creative Executive.

On deck 12 on the aft of the ship, guests will find The Rose, Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté.

All three dining experiences are inspired by the hit Disney film “Beauty and the Beast.” The Rose is a chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté.

Inspired by the fateful flower at the heart of the story, The Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail, leaders said.

The intimate room features red and rich dark wood colors. The ceiling has a rose-inspired shape, and the artwork behind the bar is covered in rose pedals, which paints a beautiful look when illuminated at night.

At Palo Steakhouse, Imagineers drew inspiration from Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.” The steakhouse, which can be found on other Disney ships, features a selection of wines, pasta dishes, seafood and a 32-ounce steak called “The Cowboy.”

Just down around the corner is Enchanté, a dazzling restaurant featuring a gourmet menu crafted by three Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement of L’Assiette Champenoise.

The romantic and intimate venue plays off the dazzling candlelight and lavish hospitality of the film’s candelabra maitre d’, Lumiere. When guests first step inside, they’re greeted with a shimmering chandelier, light fixtures and illuminations giving life to the two intimate dining areas and a private 10-seat dining room.

“As you come in you will see the beautiful blue carpet, which the blues come from Belle’s gown, and all the golds and lightness come from Lumiere,” Cabo described. “It’s a truly incredible setting and I think our guests are going to be captivated.”

The menu features superior products and seasonal ingredients sourced from around the world to create an exceptional ensemble of international dishes, the company said.

Around other areas of the ship, passengers will find some specialty bars that pay tribute to Disney stories.

Like every Disney Cruise Line vessel, the Disney Wish offers a collection of relaxed and refined bars and lounges reserved exclusively for adults each evening. For the first time, these venues are spread among the ship’s other core gathering places for a more flexible, free-flow experience allowing guests, particularly parents, more opportunities to enjoy time together throughout their cruise, the company said.

Some of these bars include Princess and the Frog inspired “The Bayou,” Cinderella’s “Nightingale’s,” “Keg & Compass,” and the highly immersive “Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.”

This bar experience is reserved for adults every evening, offering interactive tasting experiences and signature beverages inspired by a galaxy far, far away. The venue’s sleek interior design and metallic detailing evokes a lavish starcruiser similar to Dryden Vos’ ship in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

“I personally call it the Mona Lisa of the Disney Wish. Why? Because everybody’s going to want to come in this place,” said Salah Chetbi, Food and Beverage Manager. “I hope guests take home the storyline, The experience that we emerge our gets into the Star Wars world.”

Following the dining and a few drinks is relaxation for adults at the ship’s Senses Spa.

For the first time aboard a Disney ship, Senses Spa features a dedicated outdoor relaxation space that includes whirlpool spas, plush loungers and even yoga sessions.

In the spa’s Rainforest room, guests will be introduced to the fleet’s first ice lounge, allowing guests to combine thermal therapies, promoting both physical wellness and tranquility.

It also includes guest-favorite elements like heated ergonomic loungers, sensory spa showers, and sauna, steam and dry chambers.

“There are so many spaces for adults to enjoy on the ship, but this is one where you can come, relax and let us take care of you. Wellness done wonderfully as we like to say,” said Gary LaTouche, Director of hotel operations and retail.

Senses Spa also features private treatment rooms and lavish spa villas for couples. In addition to a menu of massage, facial and acupuncture therapies, guests can select from specialized treatments customized to their needs, such as pain management and sleep improvement.

Adjacent to the spa is the reimagined Senses Fitness center that offers state-of-the-art exercise equipment, including a main room with exercise equipment, a dedicated cycle studio and an aerobics room.

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.