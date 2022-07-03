Red Hot & Boom returns to Altamonte Springs after 2-year absence

The event wasn't held the last two years due to the pandemic.

The rainy weather didn’t keep people from gathering for Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs on Sunday.

The Fourth of July celebration returned after a 2-year absence due to the pandemic.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see everybody coming to gather now it’s just wonderful,” said Guy Smith. “I love it.”

Andrew Dischino came to the event for the first time.

“Time to spend with family and thank the people that made our country free,” he said.

The iconic event began in 1997 and was scheduled to celebrate 25 years with a 30-minute fireworks display on Sunday night.

“So far, so good,” said Michelle Montalvo of the Altamonte Springs Police Department. “We hopefully expect at least 150,000 people.”

Altamonte Springs police warned people to be prepared for high foot traffic, which could cause some families to be separated, especially kids.

“Whether it is that you’re at a certain light post, the light posts have numbers you can let your family member know I’m at this light post number,” Montalvo said.

Montalvo also reminded attendees NOT to bring fireworks and your own alcohol. Pets also aren’t allowed unless they are a service animal.

Soft-sided coolers and folding beach chairs are allowed.