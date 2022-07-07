95º

Don’t click the link: T-shirt sale text messages are a scam, deputies say

Scammers are sending links of discounted Marion County Sheriff’s Office t-shirts

Maria Briceno

Image shows the text message scammers are sending to people. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla – Scammers are texting links advertising $10 off of Marion County Sheriff’s Office T-shirts, according to deputies.

Deputies said this scam was going around back in January and it has returned.

They also said that these shirts do not exist and it is an attempt to take people’s money, so please, do not click the link.

The deputies also advised that the numbers on the texts are not functioning numbers, so these are not real people’s numbers.

