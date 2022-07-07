Family to ask for more serious charges against 2 in rock-throwing confrontation with Sanford teens

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a teen whose car was damaged in a confrontation with neighbors in a gated Sanford community last month will hold a news conference Thursday morning to call for “more serious charges” against the two men arrested in the incident.

Jermaine Jones, 16, will be joined by family members — along with attorneys Greg Francis and Kevin Edwards — for the news conference outside of the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office at 11:30 a.m.

Jones’ legal team described the June 14 incident as an attack in which he and another teenager were accosted and harassed while driving through the Lake Forest subdivision, leading up to one neighbor throwing a rock through the teen’s car window and another hitting one of the teens in their stomach with a traffic cone.

Jones told News 6 he acknowledges he was speeding through the neighborhood, but he thinks their actions were not appropriate.

“I can admit when I’m wrong,” Jones said. “I was speeding a little bit but either way, I don’t think it was justified for them to throw a rock through my car rather than just call the police.”

After the window broke, Jones stepped out of his car and said he began recording because he feared for his life. His legal team likened the situation to “what happened to Ahmaud Arbery,” a 25-year-old Black man who was chased, shot and killed in 2020 while jogging through a neighborhood in Georgia.

Court records show Donald Corsi and Howard Hughes were arrested by Seminole County deputies in connection to the confrontation. According to arrest reports, Corsi faces a property damage charge and a weapons charge for throwing the rock, while Hughes faces property damage and battery charges for throwing the cone. Both men were arrested June 14 bonded out of jail the next day, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Jones’ family has asked the Seminole County SAO to consider more serious charges against the men “given the gravity of the situation,” a news release stated. The news conference Thursday will take place after Jones, his family and legal counsel meet with members of the SAO.

