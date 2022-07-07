Seminole County elections supervisor gives general voting tips, reminders

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As News 6 viewers expressed some concerns about their voter identification cards, we got results.

But the answers we found all started with a question from one voter in Seminole County who said his card didn’t include his apartment number.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson said in this case, it simply meant the entire apartment complex can vote at the listed polling location, including the voter whose specific number wasn’t listed. And that’s if residents there choose to vote on election day.

“Your voter registration card is not required. It’s simply informational. Your zip code that was referred to, or your unit number, has no bearing on your right to vote,” Anderson said. “If you’ve got that card in the mail, that means you are a registered voter and you have the green light to go and cast your ballot.”

Anderson said while his office has received calls about general voting information questions, the lack of data listed on voter ID cards doesn’t appear to be a widespread concern among residents.

This comes after election leaders in Marion County said on Wednesday new voter information cards are being issued following a printing issue by an outside vendor impacting about 200,000 voters whose zip codes were listed incorrectly.

Back in Seminole County, election leaders said they’re working to make sure residents have a smooth voting experience, offering tips for new and seasoned voters alike.

“Make sure that your address is updated. If you’re voting by mail, make sure that your signature is updated. If you’re going to vote early, it doesn’t matter where you are in the county as long as you’re a registered voter,” Anderson said.

He said it’s also vital that voters are checking their voter information cards if they choose to vote on election day because their voter site may have changed due to redistricting. As a result, election officials have added two additional polling locations on election day.

“If you’re going to vote by mail, again you can bring it to us and your vote-by-mail ballot has to back to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on election night,” Anderson said.

In Seminole County, early voting runs from Aug.13-20. For more information, visit the supervisor of elections website.