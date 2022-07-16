DEA issues warning of increase in fentanyl-related overdoses in Florida

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Miami Field Division on Saturday issued a Public Safety Alert warning Florida communities of an increase in mass-overdose events suspected to be related to drug supplies laced with a synthetic opioid.

While law enforcement agencies continue to investigate these events, the alert seeks to notify the public and raise awareness of the statewide spike.

The DEA has determined that just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose.

Synthetic opioid mass-overdose events, characterized as three or more overdoses occurring close in time and at the same location, have happened in at least three Florida counties in the last two weeks resulting in overdoses, hospitalizations, and death.

The CDC estimates that over 107,000 Americans died of a drug overdose during the 12-month period from February 1, 2021 through January 30, 2022, with 67% of these overdose deaths related to a synthetic opioid. In 2021 alone, DEA seized enough fentanyl to provide a lethal dose to every American.

If you are aware of controlled substance violations in your community, please submit your anonymous tip through the DEA online Tip Line at Submit a Tip | DEA.gov. Concerns about prescription drug abuse or diversion can be reported to the DEA through this link: RX Abuse Online Reporting (usdoj.gov).