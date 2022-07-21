Death investigation underway in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. – An investigation is underway in Osceola County after a person was found unresponsive and later died, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called Thursday morning to Westside Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Parkway Boulevard in Davenport for a report of an unresponsive male.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said the death appears to be an isolated incident, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.