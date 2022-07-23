81º

Woman dies in Ocala house fire, Marion County Fire Rescue says

46-year-old found inside burning home just before 8 a.m., crews say

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Fatal house fire on Cedar Trace Lane in Ocala. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OCALA, Fla. – A woman died in an Ocala house fire Saturday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews got the call just before 8 a.m. of flames and smoke pouring of a home along Cedar Trace Lane.

Firefighters said a neighbor tried to get inside the home to help but was not able to.

As first responders made their way inside, they said they found a 46-year-old woman in the home. She was pulled out but declared dead, according to fire rescue.

Crews said the flames were doused by 8:09 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

