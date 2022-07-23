Woman dies in Ocala house fire, Marion County Fire Rescue says

OCALA, Fla. – A woman died in an Ocala house fire Saturday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Crews got the call just before 8 a.m. of flames and smoke pouring of a home along Cedar Trace Lane.

[TRENDING: LISTEN: Massive gator unleashes vicious roar while being wrangled in Florida | Longwood girl plays dead after father slashed her throat, killed sister, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Firefighters said a neighbor tried to get inside the home to help but was not able to.

Ad

As first responders made their way inside, they said they found a 46-year-old woman in the home. She was pulled out but declared dead, according to fire rescue.

Crews said the flames were doused by 8:09 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.