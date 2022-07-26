City of Cocoa warns residents of scam calls

COCOA, Fla – Scammers are using city of Cocoa phone numbers to call customers and tell them they owe money on their account, according to the city.

The city said even though the calls are coming from City of Cocoa phone numbers, those calls are false.

They said customers can always go online or call the city of Cocoa to verify balances owed for utilities.

The city of Cocoa said people should be careful when a caller tries to obtain personal information or tries to sell them a product.

They also recommended to always verify the identity of the person they are speaking with and the organization before providing personal information.

