7-year-old boy found dead in washing machine

SPRING, Texas – A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing for several hours Thursday was found dead in a washing machine at home in Texas, officials said.

KPRC-TV reported that the parents of Troy Khoeler told authorities the boy had been missing since 4 a.m.

When authorities conducted a search, they found the boy about three hours later inside of a top-load washing machine in the garage. After the boy’s body was discovered, Precinct 4 said they called deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation.

The parents of the boy were detained and taken into custody for questioning. Constable deputies said there were “possible signs” that led them to search the home.

Investigators declined to comment on if there were signs of foul play, if they believe the boy got inside the machine himself, if there was water in the machine, or if the lid was closed.

