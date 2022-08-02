Oviedo planning new mobility plan to relieve traffic, construct shuttles

The Oviedo City Council introduced a plan during its Monday night meeting to relieve traffic issues in the city.

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo City Council introduced a plan during its Monday night meeting to relieve traffic issues in the city.

City staff introduced a ten-year mobility plan, which recommends implementing an electronic autonomous shuttle system.

According to the plan, the core line would connect uptown to city hall, and later connections would include other routes, mostly north of Mitchell Hammock Road.

The priciest projects in the plan are road extensions, including $2.24 million to extend Oviedo Boulevard to Alexandria Boulevard and $2.4 million to connect Oviedo Medical Drive to Winter Springs Boulevard.

The mobility plan would add Oviedo to the growing list of Central Florida towns looking into driverless electric shuttles as an alternative to widening roads.

