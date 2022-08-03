Missing child alert issued for missing Fort Myers 6 year-old

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a missing Fort Myers child.
Six-year-old Zainab Hassan was last seen July 1, in the 2200 block of Fowler Street. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies.
Zainab also has a scar on her left eyebrow.
Officials believe she might be with Yassir Hassan, 56, and Tammi Gilbert, 48.
If you see any of them, or have any information on where they might be, you are asked to call the Fort Meyers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.
