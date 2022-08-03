Missing child alert issued for missing Fort Myers 6 year-old

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a missing Fort Myers child.

Six-year-old Zainab Hassan was last seen July 1, in the 2200 block of Fowler Street. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt with butterflies and gray leggings with butterflies.

Zainab also has a scar on her left eyebrow.

Officials believe she might be with Yassir Hassan, 56, and Tammi Gilbert, 48.

Yassir Hassan, 56 and Tammi Gilbert, 48 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

If you see any of them, or have any information on where they might be, you are asked to call the Fort Meyers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.