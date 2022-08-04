Nominate your favorite veteran for Flagler County Veteran of the Year

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla – Flagler County is asking citizens to nominate veterans for its “Colonel Gary E. DeKay” Veteran of the Year Award which will be presented on Veterans Day, according to the county.

The award will be given to a living Flagler County veteran who has not only served the U.S. with honor but has also used their leadership skills and abilities to improve the Flagler community through volunteer service, according to a news release.

The county said they are taking nominations starting Thursday until Sept. 30. The submissions will be reviewed by the Flagler County Veterans Advisory Council.

“We have more than 13,000 veterans in Flagler County and they have done so much for all of us,” said Veterans Services Officer David Lydon. “This award gives us an opportunity to say thank you as a community.”

The award is named after Colonel Gary E. Dekay, a Flagler County veteran who served over 35 years in the army and served another 11 and a half years working as a civilian with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and U.S. Southern Command in Miami, according to the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Associaton.

In order to nominate an individual for the “Colonel Gary E. DeKay” Veteran of the Year, here are some criteria they must meet:

Must be a resident of Flagler County.

Must be a living veteran of one of the six Armed Forces of the United States, including Reserve or National Guard or the United States Merchant Marine.

Must have demonstrated outstanding patriotism, leadership and selfless service as a veteran and as a volunteer in the community or civic service.

May be awarded for a single act or for continuous service.

May not be a previous recipient of the Flagler County Veteran of the Year award.

Flagler County said nominations should not exceed three typewritten pages and it must include a resume of no more than two pages with a minimum font size of 11 points that includes:

Period(s) of military service and branch of one of the six Armed Services or USMM

Military Awards and Decorations

Membership in nationally recognized veterans’ organizations

Community and/or civic organization memberships

Community and/or civic organization awards or special recognition

Nominees’ address, telephone number, and email if available.

The county also said it wants a one-page typewritten nomination statement of a maximum of 250 words that describes why the individual is been nominated and should be provided along with the resume.

In order for the submission to be valid, proof of military service is also required through either DD214 or verification by a nationally recognized veteran’s organization.

The submissions can be mailed or hand-delivered to Flagler County Veteran’s Service Office, Attn: Veteran of the Year, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Building 2, Bunnell, FL 32110.

“I’m certain it will be difficult for the panel to select one recipient because our community has so many wonderful veterans,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Given their service and dedication to our country, every one of them deserves to be nominated for this award.”