💻These affordable laptops gained best quality ratings for back-to-school

With almost everything costing more these days, Consumer Reports has some great news: you don’t have to spend a lot to get a quality laptop.

One of the best options for a tight budget is a Chromebook.

“They’re generally less expensive than Mac and PC laptops. They’re not the fastest computers out there but for everyday tasks like browsing the web, editing documents, school/work type of stuff, they’re totally fine,” said Consumer Reports Editor Nicholas De Leon.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a great option, according to Consumer Reports. This convertible laptop can be folded back and also used as a tablet.

An even better bang for your buck is the 14-inch HP Chromebook. Consumer Reports said it’s a solid choice for people on the go because it’s lightweight and its anti-reflective which makes it perfect for using just about anywhere.

If you need something more powerful, for a little more money, Consumer Reports suggests the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with a 12.4-inch touchscreen.

“It’s among the fastest in our ratings for things like web browsing and editing text documents,” said De Leon.

There’s also the Acer Swift 3. This Consumer Reports Best Buy scored excellent for portability, performance, and display. It also has a battery life of more than 23 hours.

If you’ve been saving up or just want to treat yourself to a shiny new Mac, Consumer Reports recommends the Apple’s 13-inch Macbook Air with the M1 processor. If you’re wondering, why not the newer M2 model, here’s why.

“We’re currently testing the M2 Macbook Air. But our early impressions are that it’s not a lot faster than the M1 MacBook Air. So it might make sense to get the M1 Air, save a little bit of money, and still get a very good Mac laptop,” said De Leon.

While a new laptop might not guarantee good grades, it may give students one less thing to complain about.

Consumer Reports said August and September are some of the best times to buy a computer because of sales. When you’re shopping, don’t forget to check for student discounts from your school, stores, or computer makers.