⛽Enter daily to win a $100 gas card

Contest runs each weekday between Aug. 10-16

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Insider gas card giveaway (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is back-to-school time, and News 6 wants to help take some strain off your wallets with our Insider Gas Card Giveaway.

It is no secret that gas prices are taking a toll on us all. That is why for one week – News 6 is giving you, not one, but two chances a day to win a $100 gas gift card.

The contest runs each weekday from 5 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 through 11:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 16. Two winners will be selected and announced each day.

You must return each day and fill out the submission form to be eligible to win that day.

The contest is open to News 6 Insiders who have verified their email address.

About the Author:

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

