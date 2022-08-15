Missing 19-year-old sought by Altamonte Springs police

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is seeking a missing/runaway 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Sunday.

Police are looking for Summer Dowling, who was last seen leaving her house on foot wearing a dark baseball cap, gray sweatpants, and a light green long-sleeved shirt with a gray shirt underneath that says “You Go Girl” in white letters.

Dowling is considered endangered because her family believes she could be a danger to herself, police said.

Dowling is 5 feet, 5 inches, weights 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 407-339-2441.