Serving Those Who Served: Resources for Central Florida veterans

News 6 is committed to serving our local communities, and veterans of our armed forces make up a huge community in Central Florida.
We know that sometimes it can be difficult determining where one can go for help, assistance or resources, so here’s a list of organizations, both local and national, that may be able to assist in a variety of circumstances.
If you know of other helpful organizations for veterans or are affiliated with one you’d like to share with other vets, please e-mail Tara Evans at tevans@wkmg.com.
GENERAL
US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs
Veterans Inc. Organization assists veterans with several aspects of life including case management, housing, employment, health & wellness, etc.
Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Wealth of information and resources for all veterans
Honor Flight Central Florida Organization transports America’s Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and their friends
Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW aims to show the world how veterans are #StillServing
Florida Veterans Foundation Organization has five initiatives to serve veterans
Florida Veterans’ Benefits Guide Full guide from the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
National Association of Veterans and Families Advocate assisting veterans in obtaining their benefits
Heart of United Way Mission United Provides education, employment, legal assistance among others to help veterans transition to civilian life
Project: Vet Relief Offers a hand up to help veterans transition into civilian life with emergency financial and benefit issue support
Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services Several resources and financial help for veterans
American Legion Offers all kinds of programs for veterans with all aspects of life
Military Officers Association of America Advocates for servicemembers and assists with getting benefits
USA Cares Mission is to provide post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability
Hope for the Warriors Goal is to walk alongside the military and their families and to enhance the quality of life for the entire post-9/11 warrior community
HonorBound Foundation Through case-managed social services, medical assistance, and financial support, it provides support to veterans and their families nationwide through referrals made by social workers.
Operation First Response Goal is to serve all branches of our nation’s Wounded Heroes/Disabled Veterans, Gold Star Families and First Responders with personal and financial needs
PenFed Foundation The mission is to empower military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity
K9s for Warriors The nation’s largest provider of service dogs for veterans
Red Cross Services for Veterans They offer a variety of services as well as volunteer opportunities
Honored Bound Their purpose is to search the military’s database, locate accident reports of non-war lost military planes, create a database of the missing planes and all aboard, work with a team to find missing planes, and retrieving content and returning missing servicemen and/or women to their families.
My Warrior’s Place This property provides a safe haven retreat where healing can begin for our Veterans, Military Service Members, Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement Officers, Blue, Silver, and Gold Star Families.
HOUSING
Building Homes for Heroes Organization has provided nearly 300 veterans with homes
Purple Heart Homes They provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled and aging veterans
Homes for Our Troops They build and donate specially-adapted custom homes around the nation for severely injured post-9/11 veterans
We Soldier On A private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.
Operation Homefront Mission is to be the provider of choice for short-term Critical Financial Assistance, long-term stability and recurring support programs to military families.
National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Organization aims to end homelessness among veterans by shaping public policy, promoting collaboration and building the capacity of service providers
FOOD
Soldier’s Angels Organization provides food and supplies to veterans and deployed servicemembers
HEALTH/MEDICAL
MENTAL HEALTH
Vets Prevail Brief online program shows what PTSD is and how treatment can help
Heroes’ Mile Organization has an inpatient addiction treatment center in DeLand only for veterans, as well as multiple programs for PTSD, MST, mental and physical health
Soldiers Freedom Outdoors Provides free eco therapy retreats to hundreds of soldiers, both active-duty and veterans
Operation Warrior Resolution Goal is to help veterans heal, empower and connect after service
Help for Our Heroes A nationally-recognized military and first responders treatment program created by a military veteran and former first responder
Vets4Warriors A one-of-a-kind 24/7 peer support network that operates independently from the VA and military to provide support to veterans and let them know they are not alone
Cohen Veterans Network Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics provide confidential therapy services to post-9/11 veterans, family members and loved ones.
Disabled Veterans National Foundation Provides critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom
EMPLOYMENT/JOB ASSISTANCE/ENTREPRENEUR HELP
Veterans Florida Offers career services including placements and more
Career Source of Central Florida Offers services for veterans with career consultants
U.S. Department of Labor Off-Base Transition Training Part of their transition assistance programs, they offer workshops to meet employment goals, either in-person or virtually
Syracuse University Institute for Veterans & Military Families More than 100 professionals offer several programs in career, vocational and entrepreneurship for veterans
American Corporate Partners Mentoring Program Connects post-9/11 veterans, active duty spouses and eligible military spouses with corporate professionals (Mentors) for customized mentorships
Farmer Veteran Coalition Organization has programs that offer financial grants to beginner farmer veterans, and certifies farms & products as veteran-owned
Career One Stop Veteran and Military Transition Center One-stop website for employment, training and financial help after military service
Bunker Labs Provides community and resources to support veterans and military spouses with their own businesses
EDUCATION
UCF Office of Military & Veteran Student Success Office has resources for student veterans and provides guidance on using GI Bill benefits, career & educational advisement, finding scholarships, etc.
Military.com Scholarship Finder Help finding scholarships for active duty soldiers or veterans
College of Central Florida Admissions for Veterans Information on applying for education benefits and attending school there
Folds of Honor Organization that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members
Hope for the Warriors Military spouse scholarships and caregiver scholarships
CRISIS HELP
Florida Veterans Foundation Helplines for those in crisis
National Veterans Foundation Lifeline for veterans where you can talk to other veterans
Veterans Crisis Line 24/7, confidential crisis support for veterans and their loved ones by dialing 988 then pressing 1
Stop Soldier Suicide Provide consistent, safe, confidential care that saves lives
WOUNDED VETERAN ASSISTANCE
Paralyzed Veterans of America An organization dedicated to veteran’s service, medical research, adaptive sports and civil rights for people with disabilities.
Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) Dedicated to providing immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to our nation’s critically wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families. This includes programs for children as well as support for caregivers
Disabled Veterans National Foundation Provides critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.
The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes The mission is to help severely-wounded veterans and families of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn recover from their injuries and illnesses
Salute, Inc. Dedicated to meeting the financial, physical and emotional needs of injured military service members, veterans and their families.
ASSISTANCE FOR LOVED ONES OF VETERANS
Warrior Care Several caregiver support items including a resource directory and PEER forums
VA Survivors and Burial Benefits Kit Guide to end-of-life planning and applicable benefits
Fallen Patriot Fund The Fallen Patriot Fund of The Mark Cuban Foundation was established to help families of service men and women, first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty
Soldiers’ Angels Programs to support military families
Fisher House Provides scholarships and free lodging to family members accompanying veterans having medical procedures at VA facilities, including here at Lake Nona
Wounded Veteran Family Care Advocating for caregivers of wounded veterans
RESOURCES FOR FEMALE VETERANS
ACP’s Women’s Program Focused on the unique challenges female veterans face transitioning to the civilian workplace
Heroes’ Mile Organization has multiple programs for mental and physical health including trauma treatment, appropriate for those struggling after MSTs
VA Center for Women Veterans The mission is to monitor and coordinate VA‘s administration of health care, benefits, services, and programs for women Veterans
VA Benefits and Programs for Women Veterans Website lists assorted coordinators and benefits one can apply for
VA Women Veterans Health Care This site shows available health services and resources
VA Homeless Programs Resources for homeless female veterans in particular
Syracuse University Institute for Veterans & Military Families Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship
US Dept. of Labor Women veterans research on employed women after their service
Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services Financial assistance for female veterans
American Legion, Department of Florida Resources and support for female veterans
RESOURCES FOR VIETNAM VETERANS
Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) Care is tailored to veterans of all U.S. service branches who are catastrophically wounded, injured, or suffering life-threatening illness from participation in Vietnam combat operations
ORANGE COUNTY
Veterans Service Office (407) 836-8990
BREVARD COUNTY
Veterans Services (321) 633-2007
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Veterans Services (407) 742-8455
MARION COUNTY
Veterans Services (352) 671-8422
LAKE COUNTY
Veterans Services (352) 742-6585
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Veterans Services (407) 665-2347
FLAGLER COUNTY
Veterans Services (386) 313-4014
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Veterans Services DeLand (386) 740-5102 Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach (386) 254-4646
SUMTER COUNTY
Veterans Services (352) 689-4400
POLK COUNTY
Veterans Services (863) 534-5200