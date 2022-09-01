Pilots plan protest at Orlando International Airport. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pilots across the country, including at Orlando International Airport, plan to protest Thursday, ahead of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The protests are planned at more than a dozen airports across the United States to call for changes in working conditions.

Pilots said staffing shortages have led to strenuous schedules and fatigue, causing thousands of flight cancellations and delays over the summer. The situation has led to policy changes for some of the largest airlines, including offering vouchers to passengers affected by cancellations.

“We’ve been picking up and working record amounts of overtime,” one pilot said. “We’ve been working longer days and shorter nights.”

In April, union officials said Southwest Airlines pilots suffered through an epidemic of fatigue.

The demonstration at Orlando International Airport is planned for 11 a.m. at Terminal A arrivals. Union leaders said flights won’t be affected as all the pilots that will be part of the demonstration are protesting on their day off.

