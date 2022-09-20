Kissimmee church hosts Hurricane Fiona relief drive for Puerto Rico

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A relief drive at a Kissimmee church on Wednesday will collect items to send to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left the island without power.

Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sunday and the island’s power company said it would take days to restore the power.

[TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances increase for disturbance to develop | Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools | Win passes to Country Thunder music festival | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Iglesia De Dios, located at 2550 Flamboyan Street, will be collecting baby diapers, toiletries, first aid kits and more.

Iglesia De Dios relief drive. (Iglesia De Dios)

“The timing of this storm is extremely traumatic, as it coincides so closely with the landfall of Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s strike on the island,” Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer said in a release. “We learned a lot from our response to Hurricane Maria, so I think this will be part of a more focused relief effort. We are stronger and more united today – and so far, the response from the community has been overwhelming. And I’m not surprised since for so many of us here in Central Florida, those hurting in Puerto Rico are our neighbors, our friends, our family. We’ll do everything we can to help.”

Janer and U.S. Rep Darren Soto are working with the church for the relief effort.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said after the hurricane struck the island.

The relief drive will take place Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: