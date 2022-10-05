Paris Banh Mi set to open new Altamonte Springs location. Here are the details

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Orlando-based chain Paris Banh Mi is getting ready to open a new location in Altamonte Springs.

The new store sits at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd., Suite 1210. The location is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m, according to a post on Facebook.

The restaurant features a selection of Vietnamese sandwiches and snacks, as well as French-style pastries, boba teas and coffees.

The chain first opened along Colonial Drive in Orlando’s Mills 50 neighborhood in 2019. Since then, Paris Banh Mi has ballooned to 11 locations in seven states, according to its website.

The Altamonte Springs location will be the 12th location overall. Its website shows an additional eight stores in the works.

The company said it was founded by Hien Tran, who grew up in Paris, and Doan Nguyen, who owned a chain of bakery shops in Saigon.

