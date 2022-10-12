Gov. DeSantis, Florida officials to hold roundtable in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will join a roundtable with other state officials at Mercola Market, a health food store in Cape Coral.

Accompanying DeSantis at the 2:15 p.m. roundtable will be secretaries Dane Eagle of the Department of Economic Opportunity and Melanie Griffin of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Laura DiBella, deputy secretary of Enterprise Florida.

For some of the latest on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, DeSantis spoke in Port Charlotte on Monday — observing the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael — where he said Florida was ready to award the first $2.5 million in loans from the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan program to 55 small businesses, among other updates.

A lawsuit was filed Monday seeking to force DeSantis to release more records about the state’s decision to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in what’s billed by critics as a political stunt to rile the governor’s opposition and please his red base ahead of November. The lawsuit was filed in Leon County by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, alleging the governor’s office has so far not complied with requests to release a series of records pertaining to the migrant flights, including phone or text logs.

No details about roundtable’s topic were shared beforehand.

