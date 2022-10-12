76º

Sanford police investigate reported shooting

Officers respond to area of 13th Street and Oleander Avenue

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

SANFORD, Fla. – A Sanford neighborhood was blocked off for hours as police investigated a reported shooting early Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of 13th Street and Oleander Avenue by Mangoustine Avenue around 1 a.m.

Video taken in the neighborhood shows officers taped off a part of the area with crime scene tape.

The department has not released any information regarding the police response.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

