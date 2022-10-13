Mega Millions jackpot is at $494 million for Friday, Powerball rises to $454 million for Saturday

There is a lot of money up for grabs this weekend as the Mega Millions jackpot rose to $494 million for this Friday’s drawing and $454 million for Powerball’s Saturday drawing.

You can play either lottery for just $2 a play. In order to win the jackpot you must match all 5 white balls and the Powerball or Mega Ball and to win one million just match all 5 white balls.

[TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

This may sound easier than it is as the current odds of winning Mega Millions is 1 in 302 million and Powerball is 1 in 292 million.

Regardless, you can try your luck at any participating lottery location.

Click here to find the closest location to you.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: